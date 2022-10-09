New public distribution system order cleared

FPS to be set up in each Panchayat, ULB, Municipal ward

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2022’.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

‘The Jammu and Kashmir Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2022 is reform in the existing system and permits diversification of commodities & services other than those distributed under the TPDS at FPS, which will, besides making FPSs economically viable , will help in putting an end to leakage/pilferage.

The new policy shall significantly revise the existing provisions pertaining to opening of new FPS and their licensing and will ensure at least one FPS in each Panchayat/Municipal Ward/ULB and for this purpose new FPS will be also be established.

The number shall be based on the population of the Panchayat/MunicipalWard/ULB.Opening of new FPSs shall result in livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth as well as for destitute & separated women, orphan girls, as they have been given additional weightage by virtue of this scheme.

In deference to the position of PRIs in the governance structure, the policy stipulates that the location of the Fair Price Shop and transfer of license to dependent family member shall be done in consultation with the concerned Gram Sabha. The Licensing Authority shall consider the opening of new FPS to cater the need of the rationees in an area, satisfying the indicative norms under the order.

The present FPS dealers shall have to obtain a license under this order within 4 months so that uniformity in licensing system can be ensured. The provisions concerning ration cards, portability, maintenance of records, e-PoS, penalties, monitoring, inspection and removal of difficulties, etc, have also been introduced in the order.

The new policy is in consonance with National Food Security Act, 2013 and the guidelines of GoI.

