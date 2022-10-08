Now, all exams, admissions in March

Srinagar: The School Education Department on Friday said that it has decided to implement the Uniform Academic Calendar and changed the November session to March in Kashmir.

An order issued by the Principal Secretary, School Education Department said that annual examinations will be held in March from now onwards. Also, new admissions will also commence in the spring session.

This means that the annual examination of all schools both government and private school, will begin in March instead of November. The government had adopted a November session for annual examinations in Kashmir in the 1980s because of extreme weather conditions. Schools remain shut for almost three months beginning mid-December depending on severity of weather. But now the government has also decided to continue classwork till December-end.

“Sanction is accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes upto 9″ standard in all the Government and Government recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the order said.

Earlier, only class 9 and 10 exams were moved to the March session but with today’s order all exams from now onwards will be conducted in March after the winter vacation.

Accordingly, the department has ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year.

