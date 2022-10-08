Militancy Case: SIU Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations in Srinagar: Police

SRINAGAR Special Investigation Unit in its continuous investigation in different ULPA cases ,after Pampore and Kulgam districts, conducted searches on Saturday in the suspected houses at Sheeraz Colony Ganie Near Ration Ghat Soura & Shalbaf Mohalla New Colony Jinab Sahab Anchar Soura Srinagar of District Srinagar in case FIR No 50/2022 U/S 307,302 IPC 7/27AAct 16,18,20 ULA of PS Soura, offcials said.

In a handout , the police said that the raids were aimed to investigate the militancy cases and to create pressure among the associates linked with militant activities.These raids are conducted with the help of Administration and concerned Police Station after getting the proper search warrants from the Special competent Hon’ble Courts.

The police spokesman further stated that it is worth to mention that such raids are made under advisory from senior formations of J&K Police department and need to conduct on the basis of technical and scientific grounds so as to conclude UL(P)A cases in the interest of justices.

These raids are carried out to dismantle and disturb the emerged nexus between militants and their associates. During the course of the raids by SIU, various incriminating material were recovered and being investigated. These raid will remain continue in future also, for the logical conclusion of all UL(P) A cases, reads the statement.(GNS)

