Inclusion of Non-locals in J&K Voter List: Opposition parties set up 14-member committee

Srinagar: Opposition parties in Jammu & Kashmir have set up a committee comprising senior leaders of different parties to chalk out future strategy regarding the inclusion of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls of J&K.

In a statement, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said that an All Party Meeting was held on September 10, wherein it was decided that a committee will be set up to chalk out future strategy on the issue of inclusion of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls in J&K.

According to the statement, National Conference MP Justice ( retired) Hasnain Masoodi will be the convenor of the committee.

Other leaders leaders in the committee include Raman Bala, Sheikh Ab Rehman, Rattan Lal Gupta, Hasnain Masoodi, Dr. Mehboob Beg, A S Reen, Gulchain Singh Charak, Chowdhary Lal Singh, Manish Sawhney, Hari Singh, G.M Mizrab, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and I D Khujuria—(KNO)

