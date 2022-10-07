Cough Syrups Probe: Drug Controller urges ADCs to identify formalities from distribution channels in Kashmir

Srinagar: After the government of India ordered a probe into four cough syrups following an alert issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), deputy drug controller Kashmir has asked all Assistant Drug Controllers (ADCs) for immediate action after identifying the formulations from the distribution channels.

According to a communique, deputy drug controller Kashmir stated that all Assistant Drugs Controllers are requested for immediate necessary action after identifying the formulations from the distribution channels.

The communique stated that any action taken or seizures made may be shared with this office for onward appraisal of higher-ups while stressing that the matter may be treated as most urgent.

Notably, the WHO had issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia—(KNO)

