Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K

SRINAGAR: The weather department on Friday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that there was no large change expected in the weather for the subsequent two days.

Regarding the mercury, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.2°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C below normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 5.3°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.7°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 7.5°C against 6.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.3°C against 21.1°C previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.0°C, Batote 10.4°C, Katra 19.7°C and Bhadarwah 10.4°C. (GNS)

