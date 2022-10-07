All exams from classes 1-9 in March now

Srinagar: The School Education Department on Friday said that it has decided to implement the Uniform Academic Calendar thereby the exams of Classes 1-9 will be conducted in March now.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department said, “Sanction is accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes upto 9″ standard in all the Government and Government recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The department further ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print