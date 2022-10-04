MeT forecast mainly dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

An official of the meteorological department here said that no large change was expected in the weather for subsequent two days.

As regards the mercury, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.6°C against 8.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 4.8°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.9°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 4.4°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 8.8°C against 7.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.8°C against 20.3°C previous night. It was 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 7.4°C, Batote 12.0°C, Katra 18.3°C and Bhadarwah 10.0°C. (GNS)

