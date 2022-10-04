DG Prison Hemant Lohia Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances at Residence

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Prisons of Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in mysterious conditions at his residence Monday late evening at his residence in Jammu.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said that dead body of Hemant Lohia DG Prisons JK was found under suspicious circumstances. First examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case.

The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started. Forensic teams and crime teams are on spot, the top cop said.

Investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot. J&K Police fraternity has expressed grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior colleague, the officer added.(GNS)

