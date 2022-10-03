MeT forecasts mainly dry weather in J&K

SRINAGAR: Mainly dry weather has been forecast over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours by meteorological department here on Monday.

An official of the department here said that no large change was expected in the weather for subsequent two days.

As regards the mercury, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.2°C against 10.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 4.9°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 4.6°C against 2.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 7.7°C against 11.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.3°C against 20.0°C previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 8.0°C, Batote 12.2°C, Katra 18.4°C and Bhadarwah 10.3°C. (GNS)

