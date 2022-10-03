LG to head revamped Higher Education Council

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has granted sanction to a reconstituted State Higher Education Council which will advise the government on policy for a comprehensive and holistic transformation of higher education in tune with NEP 2020. The mandate of the council will be to facilitate coordination between the J&K universities and other universities of the country and abroad to promote innovation and research and quality upgrade.
The council will be for two years and will function under Chairmanship of the LG, with Prof Dinesh Singh, former Vice Chancellor Delhi University, as Vice Chairman.
Chief Secretary J&K, Administrative Secretary Department of Higher Education J&K, Joint Secretary to the Government of India’s Ministry of Education,
Vice Chancellor University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofar Khan, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology Prof Shakeel Ahmed Romshoo, Vice Chancellor BGSBU Prof Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi, Prof Nazma Akhter, Director Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangaluru, Prof G. Rangarajan, Professor of Computer Science, IIT Bombay, Dr Kavi Arya, Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, and Principal GDC Bani Dr Vishal Sharma are the members of the council.