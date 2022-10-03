Cop killed, CRPF man injured in Pulwama attack

Anantnag: A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured, here in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, as militants attacked a joint party of the police and paramilitary personnel on Sunday.

The slain policeman has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar. “The injured CRPF man is being treated at a hospital and is stated to be out of danger,” a senior police official said.

The attack was carried out by militants at about 3:00 PM, in Pinglena area of Pulwama district.

“Several vehicles of police and CRPF, including a mobile bunker, were on routine deployment in the area when armed militants opened indiscriminate fire on them,” the police official said.

He said that a policeman and CRPF personnel were injured in the attack. “They were both evacuated to the hospital. The policeman succumbed on way to the hospital,” the official said, adding, “The CRPF personnel is being treated.”

Following the attack, a huge contingent of armed forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area to try and nab the attackers, “who had managed to flee by then,” police said.

The police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation has been taken up. “The militants will soon be identified and neutralised,” the official said.

Senior police officers paid rich tributes to the slain policeman, and expressed solidarity with the family of the slain.

Condemnations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of several political parties condemned the attack.

“Attack on joint naka party of JKP and CRPF is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. I salute the bravery of JKP’s SPO Javid Ahmad Dar, who attained martyrdom. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act,” Sinha said in a tweet.

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack. “While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Another former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Condemn this attack. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyred policeman. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Peoples Conference too condemned the attack. “We strongly condemn the militant attack upon the joint naka party of Police & CRPF at Pinglana (Pulwama) in which 1 police personnel lost his life & 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” it said in a tweet.

“Deeply shocked over the death of a policeman in a terror attack in Pulwama. My solidarity with the family of the martyred police personnel. This is an absolute act of cowardice. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured CRPF personnel,” Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari wrote on Twitter.

