LeT militant killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Anantnag: A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces on Sunday, here in Shopian district in south Kashmir, police said.

The slain militant was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Nowpora locality in Baskuchan area of Shopian district. “He was a categorised militant and was wanted in several terror crimes,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “He was affiliated with the militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.”

The gunfight took place in Baskuchan area, where forces had launched a cordon and search operation following inputs regarding the presence of militants, according to police.

“Contact was established with the holed-up militant and he was asked to lay down his arms. He however did not relent and opened indiscriminate fire. The fire was retaliated, triggering a gunfight, leading to the killing of the militant,” a senior police official from the Shopian district said.

He said that an AK rifle and some incriminating material were found in possession of the slain militant. “The body has been sent for medico-legal formalities and will be later buried in north Kashmir,” the official said.

Today’s gunfight was the first in October. Nine militants were killed in the month of September in six different gunfights across Kashmir valley.

