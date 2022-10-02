LeT militant killed in Shopian encounter: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar: A militant of LeT outfit was killed in an encounter in Baskuchan village in Imamsahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Kashmir zone police, while quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on its official Twitter, informed that the slain militant was involved in several crimes and had recently escaped from an encounter.

The slain militant militant has been identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora locality of Baskuchan and was associated with LeT outfit.

“Killed #terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan #Shopian, linked with LeT #terror outfit. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several #terror crimes and recently escaped from an #encounter: ADGP Kashmir,” police tweeted—(KNO)

