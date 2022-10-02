Gunfight breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Baskushan Imamsahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that a team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Baskushan on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the party leading to an encounter, officer added.

Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.(GNS)

