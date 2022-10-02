Director Education advises parents to keep children with HFMD symptoms home

Ready to tackle any situation, says Director Health

Srinagar: Amid the panic that hand foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases have been reported among children, Director Health Services Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that there is nothing to worry and the viral infection is common and does not need any treatment.

Talking to reporters at PHC Chanapora after taking part in an event related to international day of older persons, he said that the department has already issued advisory on HFMD popularly known as tomato flu as blisters and rashes are like tomatoes.

He asked people to follow advisory in letter and spirit.

Rather said that it is a mild disease and all cases reported so far have been isolated and surveillance units have been alerted to keep close vigil on it.

“But we are alert and ready to deal with any situation,” he added.

Meanwhile Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussian said that they have already issued instructions that students with HFMD symptoms should be isolated at the earliest.

“This is not so dangerous or alarming and we have to fight these things. Parents must keep children with HFMD symptoms at home for a few days and there is no need to panic,” he said.

Health department has already issued Do’s and don’ts in this regard, he said. KNO

