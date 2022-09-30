2 Jaish miltants killed in encounter in J-K’s Baramulla, planned to target Army recruitment rally: Police

Srinagar, Sep 30 Two local Jaish-e-Mohammad miltants planning to target the Army’s Agniveer recruitment rally were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

Speaking to reporters in the north Kashmir district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Yedipora area of Pattan in the early hours of Friday after information was received from intelligence agencies about the presence of miltants there.

“During the searches, the Miltants opened fire and an encounter ensued. The operation went on for a long time and in the morning hours, two Miltants were killed,” the SSP said.