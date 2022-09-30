J&K reports 12 Covid-19 cases, no death

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 12 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said four cases were reported from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 479149. Among the cases, 173985 are from Jammu division and 305164 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, they said, Jammu reported 3, Rajouri 1, Srinagar 4, Baramulla 1 and Kulgam 2.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4785 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2352 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 25 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—five from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 123 active cases— 49 in Jammu and 74 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 2030 doses of covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print