Eidgah to be developed as state-of-art playground: Div Com

Srinagar: The Eidgah area in Srinagar will be developed as a state-of the art playground that will have at least 10 scientifically developed turfs for cricket, an upgraded football ground, while the park will be upgraded with all modern facilities, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said Wednesday.

He, however, was quick to add that given the availability of 600 kanals of land, Waqaf Board can decide about construction of hospital and that the Board can accommodate all.

“I visited the area today to assess the sports facilities available to the youth. I directed officials to create more sports facilities for youth in the area. Eidgah will be developed on modern lines as one of the best playgrounds of Shahr-e-Khass. It will have scientifically developed 10 turfs for cricket players, and an upgraded football ground,” he said.

“The nearby park will also be upgraded as a major attraction with all modern facilities,” he added.

About the Waqf Board’s proposal of constructing a cancer hospital at Eidgah, the Divisional Commissioner said that Waqf board has measured the area which is more than 600 kanals. “In length it is more than 7500 feet and width it is 2000 feet. Board can build the institute as per its planning. Temporarily some area is used for playing by surrounding localities. One portion out of which will be made better for playing to children in collaboration with the Board,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print