SC closes 2006 PIL filed against J-K quota law, says question important but scenario changed

New Delhi, Sep 28 The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed a PIL which was filed almost 16 years ago challenging certain provisions of the 2005 Jammu and Kashmir Reservation law, saying the situation has “drastically changed” after reorganisation of the state in 2019.

The top court had on December 4, 2006 issued notices to the then state government and the Centre on the PIL filed by a man named Munilal raising certain issues with regard to the validity of the reservation law.

“Issue rule. Dasti in addition is permitted. Liberty to mention after service is complete. Keeping in view the importance of the question involved, we are of the opinion that the matter should be heard by a larger Bench,” the apex court had said

