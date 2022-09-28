Isolated to scattered light rain forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast isolated to scattered light rain and thunder over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that isolated “very light rain” was likely on September 29 and mainly dry weather thereafter.

As regards the mercury, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.8°C against 11.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.4°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.8°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.0°C against 10.7°C the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 11.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.8°C against 22.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 11.4°C, Batote 14.2°C, Katra 20.3°C and Bhadarwah 12.4°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print