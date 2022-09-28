13 years after foundation laid, NTPHC in Hajin village still incomplete

Srinagar: More than 13 years after its foundation stone was laid, a New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC), in Hajin area of Bandipora district, remains far from completion, with work halted for more than three years now.

The foundation stone for the NTPHC in Madwan village of Hajin was laid

in 2008, with the aim to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of Madwan and other adjoining villages.

“However, all that has been constructed is barely the four walls of the building, in all these years. And it looks like the center has been abandoned by the authorities,” the locals told Kashmir Reader.

They said that they have been left dependent on a sub-center where there are no doctors, and only a couple of paramedics remain available.

“We can call it a first-aid center,” the locals said. “We have been waiting endlessly for our healthcare facilities to get better, but we might have to wait a long time before that happens.”

The locals lament that things were especially difficult during the pandemic, when they had to travel long distances to get medical attention. “The building of the NTPHC has been used as a cowshed, a gambling spot, and what not. It was supposed to be a full-fledged medical center, see what has become of it,” the residents said.

Sources in the health department told Kashmir Reader that funds had come in trickles in the beginning and then altogether dried up for the project, forcing the executing agency to abandon the project.

“They cannot be blamed for abandoning it. The authorities have not been serious,” the sources said.

Kashmir Reader talked to the Block Medical Officer of Hajin, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, who said that work on the project will be started very soon.

“Some days back people from the JK Housing Board have visited the spot and taken stock of the overall condition,” the BMO said.

He maintained that some funds have also been released for the project, and hopefully the work will be commenced soon as well.

Locals have their fingers crossed and say that the project if completed, will be life-changing for them and hundreds living in other adjoining villages.

“We have to travel to far-off places for even the slightest of health issues. It will be a boon to have a medical center here, where doctors will be posted and infrastructure will be installed,” the locals said.

The completion of the project, however, looks quite far-fetched at this stage. The villagers might have to wait longer than they think.

