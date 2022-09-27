Militant killed, 2 civilians, army soldier injured in Kulgam gunfight

Anantnag: One militant was killed in an encounter in Kulgam district on Monday.

A police spokesperson said that one militant affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed in the encounter.

“Killed #terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign #Pakistani terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered,” said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The gunfight broke out in Batpora area of Kulgam district, where government forces launched a cordon and search operation.

Earlier, two civilians and an army soldier were injured, police said.

The identities of the injured were not known as yet. “They have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar, said, adding, “Operation is going on.”

“Soon after the area was cordoned off, the hiding militants opened indiscriminate fire,” a police official from the area said. “The fire was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.”

He said that three injuries have been reported during the exchange of fire, of two civilians and an army soldier. “They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” he said.

He, however, did not comment on the nature of the injuries and the condition of the injured. “We are ascertaining the facts and we will keep you updated,” he said.

The gunfight erupted at about 6:00 PM and firing was going on intermittently when this report was filed. Local sources told Kashmir Reader that forces have strengthened the cordon and have installed lights in the area.

“Firing is going on intermittently as well,” the local sources said.

