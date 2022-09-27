All stranded Jammu-bound trucks to be cleared by tonight: Div Com

Says 3,995 apple trucks moved towards Jammu on Sunday, intermittent shooting stones at Mehar causing stoppages

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Monday informed that 46,000 trucks and trailers have moved from Qazigund towards Jammu in which 29,000 are apple-laden trucks, in alternate day convoys from Sep 01 to Sep 25. He said that 3,995 apple-laden trucks moved towards Jammu on Monday.

The Div Com said that normally apple production in Kashmir is 17 metric tonnes but due to abundant rainfall there has been a bumper crop this year and it will cross 21 metric tonnes.

Pole said that the claim made by certain fruit growers’ association on the halting of fruit trucks is a “half-truth” and added that natural reasons are hindering traffic.

He said that there are difficulties in the movement of traffic on the highway due to rains and resultant shooting stones, but it is beyond human control.

He appealed to fruit traders to use the alternate Mughal Road to lessen the burden on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The Div Com informed that almost 1,500 trucks were stuck in between Ramban and Ramsoo as traffic could not move ahead of Ramban because of intermittent shooting stones at Mehar, causing regular stoppages.

He said that at 12 noon Monday, the Chief Secretary had taken a review meeting which was attended by the DGP and all officers of traffic departments.

At present, about 4,000 trucks loaded with fresh and perishable goods, petroleum products and other essential requirements in the valley are stranded in the Jammu region, he stated.

He informed that trucks are being cleared now and passenger vehicles will only be released from Jammu and Srinagar. The congestion due to halted trucks will be cleared at the earliest, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the capacity of NH for one-way HMV movement is just about 3,000 to 3,500 if there is no disruption in traffic due to landslides, shooting stones and breakdown of loaded trucks. Anything above the capacity disturbs the whole cycle of up and down release of traffic and this may result in piling up of traffic on NH.

Meanwhile, it was also informed that that production of fresh fruit during 2022-23 is estimated to be 21,23,047 MTs as compared to 19,81,610 MTs in 2021-22, while the production of dry fruit during 2022-23 is estimated at 2,06,118 MTs as compared to 1,92,497 MTs last year.

