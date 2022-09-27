Foreign Jaish Militant Abu- Huraira Killed in Kulgam Gunfight: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Abu-Huraira, a Pakistani militant affliated with Jaish-i-Muhammad was killed on Monday evening in Batpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while through his official Twitter handle Kashmir Police Zone said, “Killed militant has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign Pakistani militant linked with proscribed militant outfit JeM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered,”.

Earlier Two civilians and a army soldier were also injured during gunfight. All of them where shifted to hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.(GNS)

