Shooting Stones Disrupt Traffic On Jammu-Srinagar Highway; DC Ramban Bans Foot Movement Of Tribal Families

Srinagar: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surafec link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, was disrupted due to shooting stones in Ramban district.

A traffic department official here said that traffic movement has been disrupted at Cafeteria, Mehar in Ramban due to shooting stones.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Ramban ordered that foot movement of migratory tribal families will not be allowed on the highway. “Livestock will be transported from Nowgam, Banihal Tunnel Top in RTC vehicles. Contact SDM Banihal (9596996193),” DC Ramban said. the SDM Zahir Abbas has been appointed nodal officer to deal with the plan of migration of the Tribal families on migration from highland pastures (Dhoks) in the district. (GNS)

