Scattered light to moderate rain forecast on weekend in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Saturday forecast scattered light to moderate rain and thunder in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said scattered light to moderate rain was also expected on Sunday and mainly dry weather thereafter in J&K.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 15.0°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was 6.1°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 10.8°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.6°C against 13.3°C the previous night and it was 5.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 8.0°C against 8.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 12.3°C against 10.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.4°C against 22.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.0°C, Batote 16.3°C, Katra 21.2°C and Bhadarwah 15.8°C. (GNS)

