Explosives recovered near LoC in Poonch

By on No Comment

Explosives recovered near LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Security forces on Thursday recovered explosives near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
During a search operation, Army troops found a bag near the LoC in Noorkot area, they said.
They recovered a radio set, grenades, one circuit and one metal box, which is likely to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), from the bag, they said.
Further investigation is going on, they said. PTI

Explosives recovered near LoC in Poonch added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.