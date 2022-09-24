Explosives recovered near LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Security forces on Thursday recovered explosives near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
During a search operation, Army troops found a bag near the LoC in Noorkot area, they said.
They recovered a radio set, grenades, one circuit and one metal box, which is likely to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), from the bag, they said.
Further investigation is going on, they said. PTI
Jammu: Security forces on Thursday recovered explosives near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.