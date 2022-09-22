MeT forecasts dry weather in Kashmir, isolated light rain in Jammu

Srinagar: Weather department here on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather over Kashmir division and isolated very light rain over Jammu division in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department here said that isolated to scattered light rain and thundershowers were expected during the subsequent two days in both divisions.

He said that while rain eluded Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Jammu district received 10.2mm, Katra 0.8mm and Bhaderwah 1.9mm.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.°C against 15.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.0°C against 13.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 7.8°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 12.2°C against 14.2°C the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 7.5°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 10.7°C against 10.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.5°C against 25.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 11.4°C, Batote 14.1°C, Katra 20.2°C and Bhadarwah 13.4°C. (GNS)

