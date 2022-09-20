SIA raids Falah-e-Aam Trust offices in Sopore, Nowgam

Sopore: The State Investigating Agency (SIA) on Tuesday morning raided the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district in connection with a militancy funding case.

Sources said that SIA accompanied by Police conducted raids at the trust in the morning today.

He said that the raid was being conducted in connection with a militancy funding case.

Meanwhile, SIA conducted raids at another Falah-a-Aam Trust office in Nowgam area of Srinagar today morning.

The official said that raids were underway when reports last came in—(KNO)

