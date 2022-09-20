Body of man fished out from Jhelum after 2 days in Baramulla

Baramulla: Body of a man, who had drowned into river Jhelum in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district two days ago, was fished out on Tuesday morning.

An official said that the man identified as Rafiq Ahmed Mir (45) of Drangbal village of Baramulla had drowned into the Jhelum two days ago.

He said that after hectic efforts his body was fished out from the river today morning.

“After completion of all medico-legal formalities, body was handed over to the family for last rites,” he said.

The official said that police have already registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter—(KNO)

