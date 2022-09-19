MeT Forecasts mainly dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Monday forecast mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that “mainly dry weather to isolated very light rain” is expected in the subsequent two days.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.6°C against 12.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C below normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 8.0°C against 6.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.7°C against 10.8°C the previous night and it was normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 8.0°C against 6.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 9.8°C against 9.6°C the previous night, the official said. It was 0.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.7°C against 21.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.8°C, Batote 14.0°C, Katra 21.2°C and Bhadarwah 12.6°C. (GNS)

