5-member delegation of Islamic Organisations call upon LG Sinha

Srinagar: A 5-member delegation of from Islamic Organisations of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday called upon Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to discuss several issues including arrest of several religious clerics and problems faced by fruit growers.

Talking to reporters after meeting LG Sinha, one of the delegation members, Bashir Ahmad, said that they discussed several issues with the LG, which included the arrest of several religious clerics over the past few days in the Kashmir Valley and problems faced by the fruit growers.

He said that they brought these issues into the notice of LG Sinha, who gave a patient hearing to them and assured all possible help.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Ghulam Rasool Hami said that they raised several issues particularly the arrest of religious clerics with the LG and he gave them a positive response.

“We received a positive response from LG Sinha and hopefully religious clerics arrested on various grounds will be released soon. We also raised the issue of fruit growers, who are facing problems in transportation of their produce. The LG gave a positive response and said that government will take measures in this regard,” he said.

Notably, over the past few days several religious clerics were arrested in the Kashmir Valley, while few of them have been booked under Public Safety Act—(KNO)

