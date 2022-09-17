Dulloo chairs meeting to discuss implementation of A-Help in JK

SRINAGAR: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to devise a roadmap for implementing A-Help Program (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Representative of Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Gol, Representative of Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development, GoI, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir/Jammu, Special Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Managing Director JK Rural Livelihood Mission, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir/Jammu, Director Finance Agriculture Production Department, Deputy Director Planning Agriculture Production Department, Technical Officer of Agriculture Production Department and other officers. Jammu based officers attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

While chairing the meeting, Atal Dullo highlighted that the dovetailing and synergizing efforts of the Department of Animal husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) & Department of Rural Development (DoRD) especially in the context of the common objective of helping the farmers will go a long way in helping the farmers double their income. He directed the concerned officers to work in a coordinated manner so that a well defined road map is prepared for successful implementation of A-Help in J&K.

Atal Dulloo said that the success of A-HELP scheme will depend on how well the scheme is implemented and monitored and said therefore, a well defined and yet flexible and participatory institutional structures will be put in place at all levels.

A-HELP is being implemented across the country by using the existing cadre developed under DAY-NRLM for livestock (Pashusakhis) by providing further training and accreditation as A-HELP worker and will be inaugurated in J&K in the month of October.

A-HELP worker will be the first port of call for any health-related demands of livestock population in a village, especially those who find it difficult to access the veterinary health services.

A detailed presentation was also given out on the occasion and was given out that A-HELP will help the farmers for Ration Balancing programme and also support animal owners in conservation of feed, Vaccination, ear-tagging and Artificial Insemination for the animals after training and information on calf birth, details of Al etc

A-HELP can also act as enumerator, in case of sample surveys and other census activities and will serve as a last mile extension worker providing 24*7 services at the doorstep of farmers and act as a connecting link with State AHD.

Regarding the capacity building of A-HELP it was given out in the meeting that the existing training system of NRLM or the Department may be utilized. Post selection, the A-HELP will be provided additional training in Artificial Insemination, vaccination, ear tagging etc. as per the need by DAHD.

It was also given out in the meeting that A-HELP worker will also be provided skill enhancement training from time to time or as per requirement.

