Dist Admin Gbl for organizing Bird Festival in Shallabugh wetlands

DC discusses restoration of wetlands, water bodies in district

GANDERBAL: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to discuss the restoration of Shallabugh wetlands and revival of other water bodies in the district.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding the restoration/ rejuvenation of Shallabugh wetlands and revival of other water bodies in the district.

The officials of J&K Wetland Authority briefed the DC about the Integrated Management Plan for scientific management of Shallabugh wetland and said that various works are identified for conservation and management of the wetland.

Brief discussion was held upon the works identified including Water Ways for navigation, water regulatory gates, bio-diversity conservation, construction of ring bund for tapping of water, watch towers and other works for development of eco-tourism in the area.

While interacting with the officers the DC said that this year district administration is proposing to organize a First-of-its-kind Bird Festival in Shallabugh wetland which would be instrumental in development of eco-tourism in the area and provide opportunities of livelihood to the locals. He directed all the concerned departments to prepare action plan jointly on priority covering all aspects required for the successful conduct of the festival.

He urged the J&K Wetland Authority to expedite the work progress on identified works to complete them on time besides work on ring bund shall be completed in stipulated time which will be instrumental in tapping water in wetland.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed upon all the concerned to take innovative ideas in conservation and preservation of Shallabugh wetland which is a bird paradise so that its pristine glory is restored for maintaining ecological balance and overall development of the area.

Meanwhile the meeting also reviewed the rival of identified water bodies in the district and it was informed that 83 water bodies are identified for conservation out of which 31 water bodies are already revived besides work on other water bodies is also going on in full swing.

The DC gave necessary instructions regarding the revival of water bodies in the district and urged the concerned departments to ensure conservation works on all identified water bodies are completed in stipulated time frame.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, CEO Wullar Manasbal Development Authority, ACR, ACD, DFO Wetlands, Exen I&FC, District Officer, pollution Control Board, Range Officer, Shallabugh Wetlands and other concerned.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print