Seven injured in Rajouri road accident

Rajouri: Seven persons were injured in a road accident that took place at Mandir Gala in Rajouri district on Thursday morning.

An official said that a light vehicle was on way to Rajouri from Bai Nambal village of Kotranka when it’s driver lost control near Mandir Gala and fell into a gorge.

He said that in the incident seven persons got injured, who were shifted to hospital and four among them were later referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

The injured have been identified as Basharat Ahmed son of Gulab Din, Guddi Begum wife of Basharat Ahmed, Mehreen Kouser daughter of Basharat Ahmed, Sayeeda Tabassum wife of Bashir Ahmed, Dilshad Ahmed son of Manzoor Ahmed, Gulnaz Akhter daughter of Manzoor Ahmed and Suleman Ahmed son of Mubarak Hussain—(KNO)

