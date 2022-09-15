MeT Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather In J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Thursday predicted mainly dry weather with possibility of very light rain at one or two places on higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that no ‘significant weather’ was expected for subsequent two days also.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.0°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 12.8°C, also the same on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 8.7°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.0°C the previous night and it was normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 8.2°C against 7.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 11.0°C against 11.1°C the previous night, the official said. It was 0.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.5°C, same as on the previous night. It was 1.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote 16.8°C, Katra 23.4°C and Bhadarwah 14.7°C. (GNS)

