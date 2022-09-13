Unfortunate that GN Azad has taken away hopes of people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that it was very unfortunate that Ghulam Nabi Azad has tried to take away hopes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding restoration of Article 370.

Addressing a press conference,Mehbooba said that the leader of the caliber of Ghulam Nabi Azad should not have spoken like this.

She said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have high hopes on leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, but it’s unfortunate that he has taken away hopes from the people of J&K regarding restoration of article 370.

She added that there are many parties here, who are propagating BJP narrative in Jammu and Kashmir, and at the same time Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking like this is very unfortunate.

“When we can defeat the British empire, then it is not impossible to defeat the designs of the BJP in the country,” she said—(KNO)

