Scams in Sub Inspector, JE, FA recruitment: Case handed over to CBI, says J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that cases of fake recruitment in Sub-Inspector, Junior Engineer and financial assistant posts have been handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probe.

“Recently, reports of fake appointments surfaced about Police Sub-Inspector, Junior Engineer and Financial Assistant posts. We have handed over the case to CBI for a thorough probe,” Sinah said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Hokey Astro Turf in Poonch district of Jammu .

He said that those guilty and accused will be brought to book. “Even if the accused will be hiding in a fortress, we will bring them to justice,” Sinha said.

He said that over the past three years, the J&K administration provided jobs to 30,000 youth in a transparent manner.

“Gone are the days when backdoor appointments would take place. Today, even the cart-seller’s daughter or son would get jobs under a transparent manner,” Sinha said.

He said that some people aren’t happy with the transparent system and governance on ground. “This pinches them as their policy always had been to keep poor as poor and to add more to the kitty of rich,” said Sinha—(KNO)

