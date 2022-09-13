3 minor boys injured after unexploded shell goes off near encounter site in Shopian

Shopian: Three boys were injured after an unexploded shell went off near an encounter site in Shirmal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

An official said that an unexploded shell went off when some boys fiddled with it, resulting in injuries to three minor boys.

He said that soon after the incident all the injured were shifted to to PHC Litter, where their condition was said to be stable.

Notably, a militant was killed while a soldier was injured during an encounter in the area yesterday—(KNO)

