Seminar on conservation of medicinal plants held at IUST today

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology organized a one-day seminar on the conservation of medicinal plants in India today. The seminar sponsored by the Department of Science &Society, GoIwas organized by Mantaqi Centre for Science &Society in association with Nature interpretation Centre Biodiversity Park, IUST Awantipora. The seminar was conducted under Capacity Building Programme on Biodiversity, Biosystematics & Climate Change in Kashmir Himalayas.

Several experts spoke on this occasion that includedProf. Abdul Karim (Head Centre for conservation of Natural resources TDU Bangalore), Prof. Manzoor A Malik (Dean Academic Affairs, IUST), Prof. Naseer Iqbal (Registrar IUST),Prof. Ayaz Hassan Moon (Dean Research IUST), and Prof. M A Khuroo (Dean School of Sciences, IUST).

Prof. Karim talked in length about the medicinal plants of India and their effectiveness and economic value. “Medicinal Plants are revolutionizing the health industry of the country with their high efficacy and limited side effects. They grow in almost all parts of the country, but their usage needs to be promoted”, he said. Emphasizing the need to preserve the environment and calling for Climate action, Prof. Malik, Chief Guest of the seminarsaid, “Climate Change affect every individual on this planet. We need to accelerate our efforts for the protection of biodiversity for our future generations”.Talking about the university initiatives Prof. Moonsaid, “IUST has three parks, one specifically for generating solar energy. The varsity is also conducting research for biodiversity preservation”

The research centres of the university are dedicated to promoting awareness and offer research-based solutions to global problems like Global warming and increased levels of pollutions,” said Prof. Naseer Iqbal. “The demand for organic medicines has increased worldwide, and it has good economic value”, said Prof M A Khuroo. He further said, “India has a rich history of medicine system based on herbs and plants. Its usage is a good alternative for protection from the ill-effects of the preservatives used in cosmetics and medicines.The event was coordinated by Dr. Aijaz Research Officer, Mantaqi Centre of Science and Society, IUST and & Coordinator IUST Biodiversity Park.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print