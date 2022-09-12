DC B’pora reviews implementation of beneficiary-oriented Schemes

Stresses on proactive role of Departments in hand-holding of Youth

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed on Monday chaired a meeting of officers at mini secretariat here to review the progress in implementation of the various beneficiary oriented Schemes.

The DC reviewed department wise performance and achievement of various schemes and the services provided by various departments.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised about the achievements made so far under various self employment schemes, agriculture credit and other beneficiary oriented schemes.

He stressed upon the concerned departments to work for overall development of the district and welfare of the target population with more dedication and sincerity to achieve 100 percent saturation under all schemes.

Dr.Owais stressed on the proactive role of various departments for hand holding of youth under Government sponsored schemes for eradication of unemployment and hassle free facilities for generating new income units.

The DC stressed on conducting IEC activities for mass awareness to educate the public about the employment generation and social security schemes in the district so that maximum people are benefited.

Dr. Owais urged youth to come forward in order to harness the benefits of various youth oriented schemes.

The meeting was attended by DPO ICDS Mohd Ashraf Hakak, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, CAHO, Functional Manager DIC Bandipora and other concerned officers.

