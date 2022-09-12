CUK VC highlights importance of business ethics in modern clinical practices

Biotech deptt holds conference on ‘Clinical Investigators-Good Clinical Practices’

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Monday highlighted the important role of transparent and fair clinical trials in ensuring better and affordable access to effective treatments for the people across the world.

“The industry, government, policy makers, regulators, hospitals, doctors, ethics committees, etc. should work in tandem to develop the clinical research ecosystem,” he said, while inaugurating the one-day conference on “Clinical Investigators- Good Clinical Practices (GCP)” organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir & the Indian Pharmacological Society. Prof. Farooq stressed upon the importance of business ethics in modern clinical practices and hoped that the Conference would be a great success for encouraging healthy clinical practices among researchers, clinicians and pharmacologists.

Dean, School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof, Wali M Shah, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq A Mir, Prof. M.I. Geer, from University of Kashmir, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganaie, from SKIMS, Soura, Head, Deptt of Biotechnology Dr. Abid Hamid, Prof. Azra Kamili, faculty members, research scholars, senior functionaries and students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganaie reiterated the significance of the Hippocratic oath taken by the medical practitioners in maintaining good clinical practices while approving drugs for clinical use. Prof. Ganaie asked the practising medicos not to bow before the corporates and uphold the morality and ethics while prescribing any drug to the patients. Prof. Ganaie said the conferences like these will equip the professionals in the field of medicine to face the future challenges.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his telephonic address, appreciated the organisers for holding the conference and hoped that it would immensely benefit students, researchers, faculty and clinicians.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Muhammad Ishaq Geer enlightened the audience about the historical background of pharmacology both in the national as well as the international context highlighting the role of Mr. Ram Nath Chopra, the father of Indian Pharmacology. He also stressed on the need of development of super specialization and precision medicine in pharmacological sciences in the modern era.

Dean, School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, in his address, said, the Conference theme is very pertinent and there is a great role of Clinical Investigators in the present age. He said the Good Clinical Practice is an international ethical and scientific quality standard for the design, conduct, performance, monitoring, auditing, analysis and reporting of clinical trials.

Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, said, the objective of the conference is to highlight the crucial role clinical research plays in helping patients to get new medical treatments. He said that there is a need to generate awareness about the high quality of clinical research.

The inaugural proceedings were conducted by Asst Prof. Dr. Munazah Qureshi while Dr. Abid proposed the vote of thanks.

Following the inaugural, the experts including Prof. Bikashi Medhi, Dr. Pugazhenthan Thangaraju and Dr. Ajay Prakash, from PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr. Rajan Mittal from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory, Dr. Sudhi C Sarangi, from AIIMS, New Delhi, made presentations on various topics.

