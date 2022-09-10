Mughal Road Reopens For 1-Way Traffic

Poonch: Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, has been thrown open for one-way traffic this afternoon, officials said.

DTI Mughal Road Mohammad Aijaz Miraz told GNS that a portion of the landslide which had led to the closure of the thoroughfare has been cleared near Poshana. Work to clear the remaining portion of the landslide is under progress, he said.

Official sources said that men and machinery were pressed to clear the thoroughfare this morning.

Meanwhile Jammu-Srinagar highway and SSG road were through with traffic plying normally, they added. (GNS)

