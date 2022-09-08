Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K, light rain likely at ‘1 or 2 places’ in Jammu: MeT

Srinagar: Weather department on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather over J&K but said there was possibility of light rain and thunder at “one or two places” in Jammu division in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department here told GNS that “isolated to scattered” light rain and thunder was expected for subsequent two days in Jammu and Kashmir. However he reiterated that there was no ‘major’ weather expected by the end this week.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.8°C against 15.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 14.6°C against 13.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 10.7°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.8°C against 13.0°C the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.5°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 14.7°C against 13.6°C the previous night, the official said. It was 2.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.1°C against 23.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.8°C, Batote 17.1°C, Katra 22.8°C and Bhadarwah 16.2°C. (GNS)

