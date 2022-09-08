Shopian fruit businessman’s son bags 10th rank at NEET UG-2022

Srinagar: In a rare feat, a young boy from South Kashmir’s Shopian district has bagged 10th rank in the all-India level NEET-UG examination, the results of which were declared last night.

Haziq Parveez Lone, a resident of Trenz Shopian, has secured 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG-examination by securing 710 points out of 720.

Haziq, who is also state topper in the examination, is elated over his achievement.

“I was expecting that I would crack the NEET but getting 10th rank was beyond my expectations. I couldn’t believe that when I came to know that I am figuring in the top-10 list,” he said.

Haziq’s father Parveez Lone is a fruit businessman while his mother is a housewife.

Haziq gives credit of his success to his parents and teachers.“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for bestowing me with success. My success wouldn’t have been possible without the support and efforts of parents and teachers of Aakash Institute Srinagar, especially Rohin Jain who taught us physics there,” he says.

Haziq studied at Dolphin Public School Pulwama till 8th and then shifted to Shah-e-Hamdaan Public School Shopian.

After passing 10th class examination, he was enrolled in Government Higher Secondary School Turkwangam Shopian for 11th and 12th class.

He said anything can be achieved if you are consistent and hardworking.

“My advice to future aspirants is to be consistent and work hard to achieve any feat,” he says.

Sharing his difficulties during preparations for NEET, Haziq says: “During COVID-19, when we shifted from offline to online, I personally faced a lot of difficulties because of frequent internet shutdowns in Shopian . I missed a lot of classes,” he says.

He wants to become a neurologist.

“My dream was to become a doctor which is now going to come true. I will choose neurology branch and become a neurologist,” he says—

