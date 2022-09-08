After 4th attempt Hajin boy qualifies NEET by securing 603 marks

Hajin: After fourth attempt, a young boy from Hajin locality of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district qualified the NEET UG 2022 by securing 603 marks.

Mohammad Nadeem son of Abdul Rehman Dar of Hajin has qualified the coveted the NEET UG 2022 by securing 603 marks.

Nadeem said that it was due to his hard work and support from the family, especially his parents and cousin brothers that he was able to crack this prestigious exam.

Nadeem, who had done his coaching from KIE institute, also gave credit to his teachers and said that without their support it was not possible for him to crack the exam. “I am thankful to Allah almighty for bestowing me with the success as it was a dream which came true today. Before this I have made three attempts to crack the NEET, however, there wasn’t Allah’s will but I did not lose hope and made it possible in the fourth attempt,” he said.

Nadeem has done his schooling from government school in his locality up to 12th standard and then moved to Srinagar for coaching purpose to quality the NEET, as he aim was to become a doctor since his childhood.

Today, by the grace of Allah and the support from his family and teachers, he said his dream has come true even though he faced a lot of difficulties on the way toward success—(KNO)

