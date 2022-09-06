Mainly dry weather forecast as temp drops at most places in J&K

SRINAGAR: Weather department on Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain at one or two places on the higher reaches.

A meteorological department official said that no large change was expected during the next two days.

Regarding rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar had traces, Qazigund 0.2mm, Pahalgam 1.4mm, Kupwara 0.3mm, Kokernag 2.6mm, Gulmarg 11.8mm, Banihal 2.0mm, Batote 11.6mm, Katra 1.6mm and Bhaderwah traces.

About the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.6°C against 18.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 14.0°C against 16.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C below normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 8.8°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 12.0°C against 15.4°C the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 7.5°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 15.1°C against 16.2°C the previous night, the official said. It was 1.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.1°C against 20.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.0°C, Batote 15.1°C, Katra 19.6°C and Bhadarwah 14.6°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print