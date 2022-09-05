Sticky bombs recovered from ‘hybrid militant’ in Sopore: Police

Srinagar: Security forces have recovered sticky bombs or magnetic IEDs from a hybrid militant in Sopore township of Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

The militant, identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar, was arrested Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Sopore, in north Kashmir, SP Sopore, Shabir Nawab, said the security forces laid a naka on a specific input about the movement of a hybrid militant on Saturday evening.

The militant was arrested and a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds were recovered from his possession, he said.

Nawab said after questioning the arrested ultra, security forces recovered sticky bombs or magnetic bombs from an orchard. Further investigation is on, he said.

The SP said it was for the first time that sticky bombs were recovered in Sopore.

It is a magnetic bomb, which sticks to a vehicle, it is a high explosive and very destructive and dangerous to security forces and civilians and can cause huge loss of life and property, he said.

Nawab said the recovery of the bombs was a huge success for the security forces.

Hybrid militant is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

PTI

