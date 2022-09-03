SVEEP programme to aware newly eligible voters held at GHSS Narapora Shopian

SHOPIAN: With an aim to build participative democracy and raise awareness regarding voter literacy, the District Election Officer (DEO) Shopian today organised a one day SVEEP programme at Govt Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Narapora, here.

During the programme, an awareness was raised among newly eligible voters, whose age is 18 years or above as on 01 October, 2022 to enroll themselves in the Photo Electoral Roll 2022 during the special summary revision 2022 to be starting from 15 September, 2022.

On this occasion a huge gathering of students, lecturers, teaching and non-teaching staff of the school participated. Many speakers also spoke at the event and raised awareness among youth to register themselves and participate in the electoral process.

Dy. District Election Officer Shopian gave a brief lecture about the importance of vote and elections and informed the students how to register themselves through various modes like online mode and offline mode. He also highlighted the educational value and importance of SVEEP and other Electoral processes.

A list of all the Booth Level Officers (BLO) was also made public and the students were informed to contact their concerned Booth Level officer for further assistance and help.

The revised schedule from Chief Electoral Officer J&K for Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls was also displayed before the students and the students were made aware how to fill Form No. 6, 6B, 7, 8 and for error free and 100 percent photo electoral roll.

A film of the district regarding the importance and aspects of the SVEEP was also screened for 15 minutes on the occasion. The film highlighted the socio-cultural and political trends evolving among the masses, particularly youngsters of the area.

The film also has the messages of the District Election Officer and of other senior officers and civil society members urging the masses for their greater participation in the special summary revision.

